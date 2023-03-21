Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

