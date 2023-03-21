Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

