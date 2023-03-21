Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €72.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock traded down €1.34 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €50.78 ($54.60). 509,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

