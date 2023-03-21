Credit Suisse Group Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

ONON stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 27,315,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ON by 18,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ON by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

