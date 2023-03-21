Critical Review: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.62 billion 8.33 -$44.17 million ($0.42) -487.32 Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 3.14 $3.57 billion $5.88 15.30

Profitability

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Solar and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar -1.69% -0.75% -0.58% Tokyo Electron 21.66% 34.69% 24.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Solar and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 7 12 0 2.63 Tokyo Electron 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $201.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

