Critical Survey: Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) & Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) and Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Elisa Oyj and Proximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A Proximus N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Elisa Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Proximus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Elisa Oyj pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Proximus pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Proximus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.42 37.09 Proximus N/A N/A N/A $0.44 3.94

This table compares Elisa Oyj and Proximus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Proximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elisa Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Elisa Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Proximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elisa Oyj and Proximus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elisa Oyj 2 3 4 0 2.22 Proximus 5 3 2 0 1.70

Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $46.10, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. Proximus has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 625.43%. Given Proximus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proximus is more favorable than Elisa Oyj.

Summary

Elisa Oyj beats Proximus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service. The Corporate Customers segment offers corporate and public administration organizations with services such as information technology (IT) and communication solutions for the digital environment as well as fixed and mobile subscriptions. The company was founded by Daniel Johannes Waden in 1882 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

