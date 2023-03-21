Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0711

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $24.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

