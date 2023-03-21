Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $709,306.30 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,412.13 or 0.26152671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010214 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

