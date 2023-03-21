Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 12,639 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.33. 372,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

