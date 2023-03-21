Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $745.19 million and approximately $77.26 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003555 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00365442 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.55 or 0.26561586 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010374 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,919,557,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,041,434 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
