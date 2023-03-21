David Rae Sells 26,930 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.59. 748,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,461. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
