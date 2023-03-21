Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $295.25 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Decred has a total market cap of $295.25 million and $2.10 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $19.93 or 0.00071605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00158663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,817,802 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.