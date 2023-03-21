DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Hits $1,183.62 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $603,071.18 and $1,183.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00158437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00071994 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003591 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,301 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.