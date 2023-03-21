Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 92,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 50,652 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.69.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.