Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.52 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $78.52 million and $1.03 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00021003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,928.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00284532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00550781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00071351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00472640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,385,453 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

