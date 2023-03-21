Desjardins Lowers Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Price Target to C$0.40

Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

