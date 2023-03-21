Desjardins Lowers Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Price Target to C$0.40

Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
