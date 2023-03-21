Desjardins Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$34.34 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Empire Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Empire

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$264,960.00. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Empire

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.