dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.12 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $17,169.75 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,141,603 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02233615 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $6,823.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

