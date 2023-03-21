dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $36.37 million and $8,129.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00284532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,108,235 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00195928 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,535.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

