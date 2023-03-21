Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 12,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,658. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

