Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $53.30

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.30, but opened at $56.83. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 1,026,777 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.