Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $29.58

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.58, but opened at $31.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 3,410,333 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

