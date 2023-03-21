Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.40. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 5,044,006 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

