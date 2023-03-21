Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys 5,970 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 1,011.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,176. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

