Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in 3M by 201.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 193,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,232. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

