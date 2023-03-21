Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 50,560 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 1,238,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,054,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

