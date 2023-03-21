Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DFS traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 794,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

