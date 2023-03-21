DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.12% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 256,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,152. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

