Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,047,600.00 in Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00.

Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of Dream Unlimited stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total value of C$998,762.16.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRM traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.34. The company had a trading volume of 107,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,988. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1-year low of C$22.01 and a 1-year high of C$50.56. The stock has a market cap of C$957.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

