DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

