Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.