DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. DXP Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92-2.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $25.75. 114,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,523. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

