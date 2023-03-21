dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.11 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. dYdX has a total market cap of $411.57 million and $145.11 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00009329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

