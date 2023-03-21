Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.