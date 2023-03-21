Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $18.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.