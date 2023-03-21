Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IJH opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.