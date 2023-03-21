Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.