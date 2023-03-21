Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

