Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.