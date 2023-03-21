Edgio (EGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Edgio Price Performance

NASDAQ EGIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGIO. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

About Edgio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rating

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

