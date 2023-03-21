Efinity Token (EFI) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and approximately $730,674.97 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,982,236 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

