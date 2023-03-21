E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.3 %

AXP stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 841,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,879. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.