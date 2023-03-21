E&G Advisors LP Has $871,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. 1,894,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,014. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

