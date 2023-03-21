E&G Advisors LP Purchases 44,385 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 1.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.50% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 42,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.