E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VLO traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $131.07. 1,240,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

