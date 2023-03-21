E&G Advisors LP Sells 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. 1,154,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

