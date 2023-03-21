E&G Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,771. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

