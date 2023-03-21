E&G Advisors LP Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.27. 1,995,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,662. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $298.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

