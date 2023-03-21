Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,799. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

