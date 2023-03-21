Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $181,606.44 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

